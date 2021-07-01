Nextar Cuts Hockey Host Due to COVID

Chris Boden is out after 4 years as studio host of Chicago Blackhawk games. He posted on Facebook that his position was eliminated due to “COVID-related financial losses.” The games are carried by Nexstar Media Group’s WGN-AM.
