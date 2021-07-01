The Weather is Changing in Atlanta

Cox Media Group has announced that longtime WSB Radio veteran, radio meteorologist Kirk Mellish is retiring at the end of July. Mellish has been with WSB for over 30 years. He’ll transition into a consultants role through the end of the year.

Starting in late July, Meteorologist Christina Edwards will join the WSB Radio team, returning to Atlanta after six years of serving the Tennessee Valley at WHNT News 19. Prior to moving to Huntsville, Edwards was a longtime resident of Atlanta. Prior to her time at WHNT News 19, Edwards served as a digital meteorologist for The Weather Channel and weather.com, as well as a weather producer for WSB-TV in Atlanta.

Mellish said, “It has been an honor and privilege to work with so many great colleagues and big names in our business in management, on air and behind the scenes. I look forward to the next chapter in my life and am excited to pass the baton, or should I say barometer, to Christina Edwards who will be a great fit for the tradition of weather coverage on 95.5 WSB.”

Edwards added, “I am thrilled to be joining the legendary 95.5 WSB Radio! I grew up in metro Atlanta, listening to Kirk Mellish’s weather reports during my family’s daily commute, and I continue to listen even today. I appreciate Kirk’s ability to break down complex weather forecasts in a way listeners can understand. And, of course, diving into the details online in his weather blog,” said Edwards. “I am thankful for Kirk’s service and weather forecasts. It is an honor to join 95.5 WSB Radio and continue in the footsteps of Kirk’s legacy.”