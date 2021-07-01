Fired From Radio, Succeeding As A Podcaster

In June of 2020 sports talker Grant Napear was fired by Bonneville in Sacramento for tweeting “All Live Matter.” Napear’s podcast “If You Don’t Like That With Grant Napear,” which launched in October 2020 just surpassed 600,000 downloads.

After achieving the 600,000 downloads Napear said, “What a testament to the Greater Sacramento region’s hunger for sports information and conversation delivered with a bit of an attitude, not to mention a critical account of the Sacramento Kings performance. I can’t wait to see how quickly we can get to that million-download mark! Thanks to all the fans and listeners for making IF YOU DON’T LIKE THAT one of the most popular sports podcasts in Sacramento.”

Napear also lost his job with the Sacramento Kings following the tweet that got him in hot water.