Will HD Radio Be Back in GM Vehicles

GM Authority is reporting that General Motors will drop HD Radio from the feature list for the 2022 Chevy Silverado HD and 2022 GMC Sierra HD pickup trucks. The deletion is being blamed on a global microchip shortage. We reached out to Xperi to get their take on what’s happening.

There’s no indication whether or not the feature will return to the vehicles in 2022 so we asked the folks at Xperie what they’ve heard and what impact this will have on getting HD Radio’s in as many vehicles as possible.

Jeff Jury, Xperi SVP and general manager, Connected Car tells Radio Ink Xperi is aware of the global IC shortage impacting auto production, and in some cases, features in cars. “We continue to work with all car companies to try to help address issues where we can. While there could be some instances of feature reductions in radios (along with other technologies) in some cars, we are confident that overall HD Radio deployment in vehicles will continue to move forward. As context, HD Radio is currently available from 40+ manufacturers across over 200 vehicle models and is currently in 70+ million vehicles / 75+ million receivers. HD just marked 10 years in Mexico with 200 channels of HD and we are seeing increased interest for AM All-Digital from US and Canadian broadcasters which should also spur further digital radio deployment in vehicles.”

GM Authority previously reported that the 2021 Chevy Silverado 1500 and 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 also no longer offer HD Radio. Again, the chip shortage was blamed. “Light-duty trucks affected by the change will come with a window sticker displaying RPO code RG0, indicating that HD Radio was not installed. Additionally, a $50 credit is applied to the MSRP.”