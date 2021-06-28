Fighting Irish Football On WBBM

A multi-year radio broadcast agreement will put Notre Dame football on WBBM Newsradio in Chicago. The Audacy station will air all games on the Notre Dame Radio Network beginning September 5.

“Notre Dame football is a powerhouse college football program with a large alumni and fan base across Chicago,” said Rachel Williamson, Regional President and Market Manager. “It’s our honor to bring the Fighting Irish games to listeners on WBBM-AM’s premier signal.”

“We are pleased to add WBBM-AM to the Notre Dame Radio Network family, particularly as we enter the 100th year of Notre Dame football on the airwaves,” said Theodore Loehrke, President, Notre Dame Global Partnerships.

During Notre Dame football broadcasts on WBBM-AM, non-stop news coverage will continue on 105.9 FM (WCFS-FM).