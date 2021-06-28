WMMX Kim Faris Ready To Retire

After 43 years behind the mic Kim Faris will retire July 16. Faris is a broadcast icon in Dayton OH, where she has most recently been the midday host on Mix 107.7.

“My hope, as I hang up these headphones, is that I have made a positive impact in our community,” said Faris. “That is what this job is all about — to connect with our listeners and make them feel happy, sometimes sad, but always appreciated. I will continue to advocate for women’s health and well-being, making sure women in Dayton and the Miami Valley are aware of the many services in our community that are here to help them live their best life.”

“Kim is the kind of person you hope and pray will be on your staff,” said Jeff Stevens, SVP Programming iHeartMedia Dayton. “She will learn anything you throw at her, and she makes everyone on the staff better. The hole she will leave behind is not a small one. Not many people are irreplaceable, but Kim falls into that rare category. We’ve hidden all the calendars hoping she might lose track of the date and accidentally stick around a little longer.”

Faris is a member of the Ohio Radio Hall of Fame and the Dayton Area Broadcasters Hall of Fame.