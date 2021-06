Nikki Brown is leaving her PD position with New South Radio in Jackson, MS for an opportunity outside the radio industry. That means GM Bob Lawrence is on the lookout for a new PD and on air host for Top-40 station WYOY-FM

New South Radio is a privately owned company with multiple stations in multiple markets – including five in Jackson.

Interested in the PD position send your cover, resume, and aircheck to Bob Lawrence at [email protected]