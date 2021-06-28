Federated Media Chooses Triton

Federated Media has signed a deal with Triton Digital to power its podcast strategy and deliver their streaming audio content. Federated owns 12 stations in Fort Wayne and South Bend, IN.

Federated will utilize Triton’s audio streaming network for the delivery of its radio stations online. In addition, Federated will use Triton’s podcast platform, Omny Studio, to support the creation, distribution, and promotion of its podcast content.

“We’re very excited to partner with Triton Digital and their fantastic podcast and audio streaming platform,” said James Derby, Chief Strategy Officer at Federated Media. “The Omny Studio platform has all of the tools and capabilities we need to create, edit, share, and manage our growing portfolio of podcasts, and their content delivery platform will enable us to further the reach of our radio stations by providing the highest quality experience for our online listeners.”

“Federated Media shares our passion for both connectivity and innovation,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “We are pleased to be providing them with best-in-class tools and technology that will allow them to easily create and share high quality, engaging content that will further their reach and help them grow their listening audience.”