Martin To Mornings

After 33 years on sister station KRXQ-FM in Sacramento, Pat Martin is moving to mornings on KSEG-FM (The Eagle). KSEG afternoon host Chris McCoy is retiring and Justin Case, who had been hosting mornings since station veteran Charlie Thomas retired in January will transition to afternoons.

Martin joined 98 Rock in 1988 and has served as midday host ever since, while adding assistant program director and music director roles along the way. Prior to joining the station, Martin held various positions for KGB-FM in San Diego from 1977 to 1988 and KMET in Los Angeles in 1986.

“Pat’s market-leading tenure of almost 33 years is not only a testament to his talent, dedication and fans, but also has cemented him as a true Sacramento icon and we’re delighted to have him headline 96.9 The Eagle’s revamped weekday lineup,” said Stacey Kauffman, Regional Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy San Francisco and Sacramento. “Together, this lineup will collectively produce a full slate of premier programming – powered by classic rock’s top hits and driven by some of our industry’s top talent.”