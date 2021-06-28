Audacy is up with a new Exclusive Music Station Collection on digital platforms. The initial launch group includes over 350 new stations.

“This is an important next step toward a listener-centric digital content experience that reflects the strengths and attributes of the Audacy brand,” said Jeff Sottolano, EVP Programming. “These stations, created for fans by fans, including our industry-leading programmers, personalities and music’s biggest influencers, will allow us to deepen our connection between talent, artists and listeners.”

The new stations are curated by iconic Audacy brands, on-air personalities and influencers from across Audacy’s nationwide portfolio. Stations will also be built by some of the biggest stars in the music industry.