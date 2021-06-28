Bex Leaves Boston For Philly

Rebekah “Bex” Maroun will join Q102 (WIOQ) Program Director and on-air talent “Buster” Satterfield on ‘Bex and Buster’. Bex spent three years co-hosting and executive producing ‘Matty In The Morning’ at Kiss 108FM in Boston.

“Bex and I have a rich history of making magic together, and we’re pumped to take it to the next level,” said Satterfield. “The new show will give us an opportunity to entertain Philly every afternoon with our lifestyle content and wild segments.”

“I can’t contain my excitement,” said Maroun. “I am ecstatic to be coming home to Philadelphia, being part of the legendary Q102/iHeartMedia family, and joining forces with Buster, a friend I have admired & rooted for so many years. Thank you, iHeartMedia, for this phenomenal opportunity. Philly, I missed you!”

Maroun is making her return to the Philadelphia market, where she previously hosted morning and afternoon drive for WTDY-FM. The new show on Q102 debuts July 5.