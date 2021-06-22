Association To Test Effectiveness of Radio Ads

Imagine if you had actual data that showed how effective a well-produced radio ad was with your listeners? The Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters is partnering with Sensory Logic and Spot Q Services to test radio commercials for emotional engagement.

Sensory Logic is a consumer engagement company that has worked with more than 50% of the world’s top 100 consumer brands. Spot Q Services President Jerry Lee was instrumental in developing Sensory Logic’s system to test and give feedback for Audio Commercials. The process will include step-by-step, feedback to help copywriters, agencies, and radio stations create advertising campaigns that generate a larger return-on-investment.

“When I became the CEO of Jerry Lee’s WBEB-FM, one of our secret weapons was testing creative,” said Jim Loftus, CEO Seven Mountains Media. “Engaging commercials delivered results unlike anything that I’d ever worked with before. I encourage all PAB member radio stations to utilize this free service.”

According to the National Ad Agency OMD, engaging audio commercials can produce up to 8 times the return-on-investment, compared to non-engaging commercials. Emotionally engaging audio commercials are extremely powerful due to their ability to paint a personal picture in the mind of consumers. Imagine an audio commercial for Thanksgiving dinner—each person hearing that commercial pictures their own family sitting around the table. That ability is unique to audio. Effective audio commercials empower the consumer to relate one on one with a brand.

The PAB is going to jump start audio testing on behalf of its members. The professional organization will initially pay for testing and feedback for 5 advertisers group member per market as a way to demonstrate the power of good commercials and how it will enhance their bottom line.