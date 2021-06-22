Komando Releases Second Daily Tips Feature

Syndicated radio tech expert Kim Komando is launching a new daily feature called the Digital Life Tip on July 12th. The two-minute programs will be produced by Komando with a one-minute tip and a 60-second commercial adjacency.

Kim Komando hosts a three-hour weekend radio show and two-minute tech news updates seven days a week. She says this second feature stems from an increase in listener distrust of big tech and listener demand for help navigating our increasingly complicated and often dangerous interactions with computers, smartphones, and gadgets.

Examples of the digital insider tips that Komando will deliver to her radio audience with this new feature include:

• How to stop robocalls by changing one smartphone setting.

• Ransomware prevention secrets.

• The best parental control smartphone apps.

Komando’s three-hour call-in talk-radio show, “The Kim Komando Show,” airs weekly across more than over 420 stations to an estimated 6.5 million listeners. Her “Daily Tech Update” reports are heard on 389 radio stations, and her website, Komando.com, along with her consumer-technology newsletters, e-books and syndicated “USA Today” column, reach millions of readers and listeners.

For more information in the new feature contact Jim Jones at [email protected] or 602.381.8200 ext.211