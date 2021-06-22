Forecast 2022 Chairs Announced

Two industry leaders are the chairs for the Radio Ink and Radio + Television Business Report Forecast 2022 event. Forecast 2022 will be co-chaired by Debra O’Connell, President of Networks for Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution, and Bill Wilson, CEO of Townsquare Media.

“We are especially excited about this year, not only for the chance to re-convene in person, but to have two such outstanding media executives chair this year’s Forecast,” said Deborah Parenti, Radio Ink EVP/Publisher. “The fresh focus, energy, and direction they will bring to the agenda will add greatly to the event.”

This will be the 19th year of the for Forecast the premier industry financial summit. The expanded program will include all broadcast, radio and television.

“After the last year, it’s more important than ever to come together across our industries and share key learnings and best practices,” said O’Connell. “I’m thrilled to be co-chairing with Bill and working with the Forecast 2022 team on an event that enables us to share all the valuable learnings of the last year, and more importantly, help us identify and drive long-term growth strategies for the radio and television businesses moving forward.”

“Forecast 2022 will be an important opportunity for broadcasters to fully examine and understand the consumer and advertiser trends in local media post the pandemic, including which trends were permanent and were accelerated as a result of the pandemic,” said Wilson. “Many challenges, yet many more opportunities. I am very pleased to be co-chairing this year’s event with Debra O’Connell.”

Forecast 2022 set for November 16, 2021 at the Harvard Club NYC.

Forecast brings together the best and brightest talent in broadcasting and advertising to forecast the coming year, and to discuss the trends and momentums that will affect ratings and revenue.

Registration and Information can be found Here.