Salazar Takes Mornings in Pittsburgh

Steel City Media’s Hot AC WLTJ (Q92.9)/Pittsburgh has hired Monica Salazar to host mornings. Salazar has over 20 years experience, and comes to Pittsburgh from Radio United in Laredo where she was PD/MD and on-air personality for Top 40 KNEX-FM.

She’s also worked for XAVO-FM in McAllen and classic hits station, KESO-FM in South Padre Island, TX.

Salazar replaces Tim Murphy who exited the station Monday, June 14th.

PD Zak Szabo said, “So excited to see how Monica makes her new home here in Pitts burgh on Q92-9! She brings a contagious form of energy and enthusiasm that I have not seen for a long time in this business, and I am psyched.”

Salazar added, “It”s a long way from Texas but I am thrilled to join the exceptional team at Steel City Media, Pittsburgh. Big thank you to MC Media’s Charese Fruge, Zak Szabo, and Gregg Frischling for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”