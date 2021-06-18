Big Nat Returns to Richmond Monday

Radio One welcomes back veteran radio personality, BIG Nat to its urban format, WCDX, iPower 921.1/104.1. The Big Nat Show will debut Monday at 7 p.m.

“I’m extremely excited to have Nat back home with iPower,” expressed Matt Myers, Operations Manager for Radio One Richmond. “He’s a proven winner and a legend on the Richmond airwaves. We are looking forward to having his energy on at night as we debut this new live and local interactive night show on the 21st”

Over the past 20 years, Big Nat has been heard all across the country as a former jock with iHeartMedia’s Premium Choice national programming format and has had number 1 rated, midday radio shows in Richmond, Virginia Beach and Tampa, FL. Big Nat is, also, no stranger to the Radio One Richmond family. He started his radio career in 2001 on HOT 99.3 which is now WKJM/WKJS 99.3/105.7 KISS FM.

“I am glad to be back home,” said Big Nat. ‘I’m, also, excited to celebrate my 20 years in radio, right where it all started!”