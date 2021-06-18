Blue Ridge CEO Retiring

David Feingold, GM and CEO for Blue Ridge Public Radio in Asheville, N.C., will retire from the station later this year. BPR’s board of directors has begun a search for his successor.

“My nearly six years at BPR have given me a chance to work with a lot of tremendously talented and dedicated people who share my passion for public radio,” Feingold said in a news release. “Together we’ve accomplished a great deal and have made a big difference across the region we serve. It’s truly an optimum time to bring on the next generation of leadership.”

Feingold joined the station in 2015 and helped rebrand it to launch BPR Classic and BPR News. The station previously went by its call letters, WCQS.

Before BPR, Feingold was assistant GM for content at Nebraska Public Media. He has also been an executive editor for Reuters TV and national editor, business news editor and London bureau chief for CNN.

He also served on the executive committee for Eastern Region Public Media.