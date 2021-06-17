New VP/MM For Cumulus In D.C.

Jeff Boden is the new Vice President/Market Manager for the Cumulus Washington, D.C. cluster. He returns to the Market from Alpha Media in Fredericksburg, VA. He takes over the market following the sudden death of Ken Roberts in April.

“WMAL and WSBN are exceptional stations and demand an exceptional leader at the helm. Jeff Boden is the perfect choice to take these legendary D.C. stations into the future, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on the team,” said Dave Milner, EVP, Operations. “His deep experience and relationships in the market, along with his past experience as President/General Manager for WMAL and its previous sister stations, make him our ideal choice.”

Boden was President/GM of WRQX, WMAL and WJZW from 2005-2012, when the stations were owned and operated by ABC Radio and later, Citadel Broadcasting.

“It’s wonderful to come back to serve the local community and our advertising partners. This is definitely a homecoming for me, and I look forward to working with so many people I have known for years, as well as with newer additions to the team,” said Boden.