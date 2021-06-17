Will This Nielsen Change Lead to More Listening?

Nielsen announced that the hardware stations use to encode their signals, which sits in a station’s equipment rack, will now be available in equipment stations typically purchase from vendors.

The equipment adds Nielsen’s inaudible PPM code to the station’s signal. Right now, any station, whether they subscribe or not, can ask for the free hardware. The idea being the more encoders out there the better it is for the radio industry because more listening will be picked up.

Marc Greenspan from The Research Director Inc. tells Radio Ink, If this change enables more signals to be encoded that’s a good thing for the industry.”

The Audio Software Encoder for FM stations will be available through include Orban, Omnia, and Wheatstone. Nielsen says it developed the Audio Software Encoder to provide more flexibility for encoding options. “This enhancement will enable clients to encode for PPM using certified equipment from third party vendors. This can save rack space for the station and simplify the process for station engineers.”

Nielsen says it successfully completed a field evaluation of the Audio Software Encoder for FM stations during the March and April Measurement periods. Earlier in 2020, Nielsen released the Audio Software Encoder for AM stations. The new release enables PPM Software encoding for FM stations. Nielsen plans to release another version of the PPM Audio Software Encoder for digital streams later in 2021.