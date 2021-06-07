Media Borne Agency Success Stories

Borrell’s Local Marketing trends podcast is offering part two of a three part series on ‘Flops, Triumphs, & Future of Digital Agencies’. Last week the focus was on failed agencies, this week it is success stories.

Gordon Borrell and Cory Elliott talk with Steven Goldstein from Hubbard Radio’s 2060 Digital, Kyle Wyrick from Adams Publishing Group’s The High Road Agency, and Jason Holmes, who cultivated his own firm, Thrive Fuel, from the ashes of a burned-out agency once run by a newspaper.

You can listen to the podcast Here.