MSI Developer Hosting Webinar

Jeffrey P. Myers, developer of the Media Sales Institute, will host the latest Learning Series Webinar from the National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters. The free webinar is set for June 8.

The MSI is a ten-day sales training program for recent college grads who are interested in pursuing a career in media sales. Myers launched the program in 2000 at Howard University, it has now expanded to Florida A&M University.

Registration for ‘Are You Interested in A career in Media Sales & Operations….then Ask the MSI Developer’ can be found Here.