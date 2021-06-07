Chiney Ogwumike Gets Her Own Podcast

Chiney Ogwumike, former starter for the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and ESPN regular is set to get her own podcast. She will leave as co-host of the weekday ESPN radio show, First Take, Her Take.

“First Take, Her Take has been an amazing experience where my co-hosts Kimberly Martin and Charly Arnolt instantly became my sisters,” Ogwumike said. “I’ll miss it dearly, but now it is time for me to pass the rock to my teammate Elle Duncan who is going to be a slam dunk.

Elle Duncan will take over as co-host of the radio show. She currently is a co-anchor of the networks 6 PM SportsCenter Broadcast.

The Chiney podcast will debut June 8.