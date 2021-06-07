More Responsibility For Sines

Townsquare Media reports that Texarkana Market President Brian Sines has earned his second internal promotion in the last eighteen months. Sines will now also oversee Townsquare’s Lafayette and Lake Charles clusters. Sines replaces Darren Ryder.

Sines will report to Townsquare Senior Vice President Todd Lawley.

“When we promoted Brian to oversee Texarkana, we knew he would do an amazing job, but he has exceeded our very high expectations in building a best-in-class operation and fully leveraging the Townsquare playbook. Brian’s track record of strong leadership, strategic mindset and the ability to unlock value within the market makes him a perfect fit for the dominant platform of local assets in Southern Louisiana,” commented Mr. Lawley.

“I am very excited to join the incredibly dedicated teams in Southern Louisiana. They have done such an amazing job of leading the area through some very difficult times and continue to lead every day, super serving the communities and our business partners. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining these high performing teams in Cajun Country,” said Mr. Sines.

Townsquare COO – Local Media, Erik Hellum added, “We have a very special, dedicated, talented and passionate team in Southern Louisiana, and I can think of no better match for that team than Brian,”