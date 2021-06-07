Qube Telling QTPOC Stories

Queer/Trans People of Color (QTPOC) advocate Anna DeShawn has launched ‘The Qube’. DeShawn is part of E3 Radio, a Chicago-based online radio station that plays QTPOC focused and independent R&B/Hip-Hop.

“The Qube’s mission and values fill a void in the podcast industry in an authentic and intentional way,” said DeShawn. “Black, Brown and Queer and Trans People of Color (QTPOC) folks deserve a space where their art is centered. Life attempts to put us in boxes and limit us to particular labels, but inside The Qube we are three-dimensional. We are showing our depth and breathe by speaking our truth, sharing our wisdom, and spreading our joy through music and podcasts.”

‘The Qube’ is powered by E3 Radio, which is majority owned by a Black Queer woman. The team is composed of Black LGBTQ business owners, advisors, and champions.