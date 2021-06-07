WFUV Names New PD

Rich McLaughlin is returning to WFUV at Fordham University in the Bronx as Program Director. McLaughlin is currently taking care of catalog programming globally for Amazon Music.

“Rich is uniquely qualified for this role,” said Chuck Singleton, GM. “His accomplishments speak directly to the transition WFUV and the wider industry is experiencing. Rich’s leadership will be a booster shot for our content development and programming outreach to diverse new audiences.”

“I’m over the moon about joining WFUV as Program Director,” said McLaughlin. “The opportunity to serve a station and university deeply embedded in my DNA is especially meaningful. FUV’s reputation for music discovery is well earned. The depth of industry partnerships with artists, labels, venues, and cultural organizations is extraordinary.”

McLaughlin succeeds Rita Houston as PD. Houston passed away in December 2020 after a 26-year tenure at WFUV, serving as program director, music director, and DJ. McLaughlin’s radio career began, under Houston’s mentorship, as a Fordham University student in the late 1990s.