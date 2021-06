Media Monitors has Indeed back on top with Progressive landing in the second spot. The latest spot occurrence data also shows a couple of interesting additions to the top five.

Peloton biked its way into the third spot, riding up from number 24 last week. Mattress firm, a sleeper at number 18 last week; is resting in 5th place this week.

Here are the numbers: Indeed (54,377), Progressive (51,690), Peloton (43,834), NHTSA (36,953), Mattress Firm (33,222).