Rick Rowland Joins Wedel

Wedel Software has hired Rick Rowland as an Onboarding Manager for its new Adthos Platform. Rick has been working in the industry for over 30 years and has held every radio station job. He’s also designed his own suite of radio software focused on media readiness, commercial reconciliation and daily file readiness.

Raoul Wedel, CEO of Wedel Software says, “Adthos is probably one of the most exciting developments in Wedel Software’s history, so it’s fantastic to have a true radio professional like Rick onboard right from this critical starting phase. He’s focused a great deal of his career on optimizing log and reconciliation processes and proof of performance. We’re delighted to have someone join our team that shares our passion to finally do away with these issues.”

Rick says, “I’m very pleased to be joining the team at Wedel and help to introduce Adthos, a groundbreaking and innovative solution that I know will bring many solutions to the industry.”