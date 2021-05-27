Townsquare Changes in New Jersey

In Monmouth-Ocean Townsquare has made a new hire and promoted two. Rich De Sisto is returning to the Jersey Shore as Brand Manager for WCHR-FM. He’ll also host the PM Drive shift. De Sisto’s recent stops include WMGK and WBEN in Philadelphia, and WJBR in Wilmington.

Growing up in NJ, De Sisto landed my first radio job at Townsquare’s WPST in Trenton. 34 years later he’s come full circle.

Matt Ryan is promoted to Brand Manager of 94.3 The Point (WJLK-FM). Ryan said, “Over the past 11 years I’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of the Jersey Shore’s heritage community leader, The Point. Now, I look forward to leading this brand and its uber-talented personalities into the future. The sky’s the limit!”

Night personality Jim Guiliano takes the position of Promotions & Programming Coordinator for the local cluster. “Thank you to JB and Jim for the opportunity. I am very grateful and I am thrilled to continue building tremendous working relationships with our local partners in the Jersey Shore market.”

Of these appointments, Market President Jim Antes says, “We are growing and thriving locally on the Jersey Shore. I am thrilled that Rich is joining our Jersey Shore Family of radio stations. With his proven track record in Classic Rock he’ll make The Hawk soar! (Yes I said that.) Matt is an incredible radio personality, a Jersey Boy with tons of creativity, talent and passion and I’m proud to elevate him to lead The Point. And Jim has earned this promotion with his incredible local content and his energy and passion for live and local on air, online, and events. Our Director of Content, JB Wilde, is building a great team that will widen our lead in the market.”