Are You The Next Dan Bongino?

From podcaster to big-time syndicated radio star. Dan Bongino is taking the country by storm with his three hour radio show, backed by Cumulus and Westwood One. Bongino started out as a podcaster. On July 13, 14 and 15, Radio Ink and The Podcast Business Journal will teach you everything you need to know about how to succeed as a podcaster.

Day one is all about the basics. You’ll learn everything you need to know about how to launch a podcast, from hosting to editing to getting on all the major podcasting platforms.

Days two and three will be one-on-one interviews with successful podcasters. They are pulling in the listeners, they are increasing their downloads, and most importantly, they are making money. And, they are doing it without the help of a network.

It’s important to put yourself in a winning position, whether it’s on the air now, whether you want to be on the air in the future, or whether you lose that coveted on-air position down the road. Let’s face it, you worked hard to build a loyal audience. Radio is a tough business these days. There a lot fewer radio jobs than there were even just one year ago. And as we know it’s tougher to navigate what can and what cannot be said on the radio these days. Podcasting gives youthe ultimate freedom to unleash your creativity.

Former Z100 radio host Adam Curry, also credited with inventing podcasting, will be our keynote interview. He’ll explain his value-for-value podcast model. Adam’s No Agenda podcast is now 14 years old and his #1 source of income. Adam doesn’t do many interviews. During our conference Adam will share his secrets about how he’s making money podcasting from the comfort of his own home.

Become the BEST podcaster you can be – and make money at it too.

Join us on July 13, 14 and 15 for our virtual podcasting conference called How To Make Real Money Podcasting.

Check out the agenda HERE

Register HERE before the price goes up.

All sessions will be available on demand but you must register before the event.

If you have any questions about the event, contact Radio Ink Editor-in-Chief Ed Ryan (also a successful podcaster) at [email protected]