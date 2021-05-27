Lepine Ending Long Radio Run

After nearly three decades of hosting FamilyLife Today, FamilyLife’s nationally syndicated radio program, this is Bob Lepine’s final week hosting the program. Lepine joined FamilyLife in 1992 after working in local radio for 14 years.

“I don’t think I ever stopped to consider the impact the ministry would have on my life and on my marriage,” Lepine said, reflecting on his time at FamilyLife. “Having the opportunity to be part of deep conversations with so many amazing people, talking about life and relationships and marriage and God week in and week out has marked my life and my family.”

Lepine has served on NRB’s Board of Directors since 2004. He was also on NRB’s Executive Committee from 2007-2017, serving as the First Vice Chairman from 2011-2014.

“Bob Lepine has served as a model of excellence and integrity in Christian broadcasting. His voice, sense of humor, and leadership have helped provide Christian families with vital, gospel-centered parenting wisdom,” Dan Darling, Senior VP of Communications at NRB said. “And his leadership has opened the door for so many in Christian broadcasting and communications. He leaves an unmatched legacy at FamilyLife Today.”