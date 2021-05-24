WBUR Hires CCO

Victor Hernandez joins WBUR in Boston as its first-ever Chief Content Officer. Hernandez moves from the Northwest to the east coast from Cascade Public Media in Seattle.

“The Chief Content Officer is an extraordinary opportunity at WBUR, a role charged with helping to identify how to grow our audience and cultivate the loyalty and community support that is essential to sustaining local journalism at a time of profound technological change,” said Hernandez.

For the last two years, Hernandez has been executive editor at Cascade Public Media, created through the merger of Seattle’s PBS TV station, KCTS9, and digital news outlet Crosscut.