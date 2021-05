MOViN 92.5 (KQMV-FM) is adding Dan ‘Huggie’ Amsden to afternoons. Amsden joins Hubbard from Alpha Media’s KBFF-FM in Portland.

“Huggie is an outrageous, fun, compassionate, and energetic personality,” said Cat Thomas, Brand/Content Director. “He brings a compelling new dimension to afternoons on MOViN 92.5!”

“I couldn’t be happier,” said Amsden. “I’m geek’d to be a part of the Hubbard Radio family and to move with an already thriving brand.”

Amsden hits the air 2 to 7 PM June 1.