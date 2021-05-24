More Real Housewives Try Podcasting

Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, best known for starring in The Real Housewives of Potomac, are hooking up for a podcast. ‘Reasonably Shady’ is a lifestyle podcast, featuring conversations about being fearless women recounting stories from their everyday lives.

“You’ve seen us on TV for over five seasons, and while people who watch the show know a little about us, I think this podcast is going to allow you to get to know us even better and really learn our personalities and friendship,” said Dixon.

“In addition to talking about current events and topics that are useful and helpful for everyone, we’re going to talk about the ‘Reasonable Moment of the Week’ and the ‘Shady Moment of the Week.’ We’re going to give it to you raw, real, truthful and honest, with a little bit of humor,” said Bryant.

The series is part of Charlamagne The God’s and iHeartMedia’s The Black Effect Podcast Network and popular TV Personalities. New episodes drop every Monday.