Blindspot Starts New Season

A+E Networks® and WNYC Studios will debut season two of Blindspot May 28. ‘Blindspot: Tulsa Burning’ explores the racial terror that destroyed the Greenwood District of Tulsa, Oklahoma one hundred years ago this Memorial Day.

“It’s remarkable to think that some people are so resilient as to live through a tragic event like the Tulsa Race Massacre, and come out of it more inspired and more determined to live their truth,” said Kala Lea, WNYC Studios’ reporter, producer and host. “Yet that has been happening in North Tulsa for one hundred years. I am honored to learn about the people who made Greenwood a national treasure before it was destroyed. The story of Greenwood (a.k.a. Black Wall Street) is the story of the American dream, and how the disruption of that dream impacts us all.”

The six episode series will feature conversations with descendants, historians and local activists, the series considers how the traumatic two-day attack continues to take a toll.