Quu Creates Two New Roles

Quu Inc., has hired radio industry veterans Jackie Bart and Joe Marshall have been tapped to lead the company’s Success Team. Bart has been named Customer Success Manager and Marshall will serve as Technical Success Manager.

In the newly created roles, the duo will work directly with operations, sales, and programming teams on the local level. In addition, they will guide stations through installation, on-boarding, training, and support to publish synced programming and sales messages, or Visual Quus, on car dashboards.

“I am so proud to be on the Quu team and look forward to helping drive the company’s mission of advancing radio with its technology and enabling connected vehicle access to content that provides an enhanced in-car radio experience and engages listeners through innovative advertising opportunities,” said Bart.

“The resurgence of audio in our daily lives, combined with Quu’s roadmap to move the radio experience forward, positions us to make a huge impact,” said Marshall. “I am thrilled to be a part of this exciting and game-changing opportunity!”

Quu’s patented technology enables radio stations to schedule and publish dynamic programming and sales messages on car dashboards.