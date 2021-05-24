Sun Sets Funny Feelings Debut

Sun Broadcast Group has reached a distribution partnership with comedian, author and speaker Scotty Gunther and Radio Animal Media Consulting’s Dom Theodore. Funny Feelings With Scotty is a weekend show about relationships, advice and hit music.

“We strive to find exciting and engaging content for our clients and listeners, and after such a serious, news heavy year, Sun Broadcast Group is excited to team up with Scotty and Dom for this unique show centered on making the audience laugh,” said Rich O’Brien, Chief Development Officer, Sun Broadcast Group

“After tinkering for two years in the Radio Animal Labs, we’ve combined Scotty’s lifelong obsession for finding humor in love and relationships with only playing the hits… forming this different style of radio content.” said Theodore.