K-LOVE Adds Lauree Austin Middays

The K-LOVE Christian radio network is adding Lauree Austin in June. Prior to joining K-LOVE, Lauree was part of Lauree & Doug on KCBI-FM, Dallas-Ft. Worth.

“I am beyond excited to join the K-LOVE team!” said Austin. “Isn’t that totally God, to take this girl off the foreign mission field and put her behind the mic to continue to share the good news all over this country and around the world?”

“Audiences really connect with Lauree and her transparency, humility, humor, genuine conversations and thought-provoking questions,” said Mandy Young, PD. “We know our listeners will love her, and our internal team is thrilled to start working with her as well.”

Austin will be based in Franklin, TN.