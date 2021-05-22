GM Dies at 59

Connie Walker, a longtime public radio leader and GM of North Carolina Public Radio – WUNC has died. The station’s acting president, Nora Casper, said Walker had been on medical leave since February but the specifics about her cause of death were not shared by the family.

Walker had been with the station for 16 years and led it for 12 of those years. During her tenure, she oversaw tremendous growth, including expanding a signal in Fayetteville, guiding the station through the Great Recession without a single layoff, and, most recently, expanding the station’s digital audio content with the creation of a new team dedicated to podcasts and other new ventures.