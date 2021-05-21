Audacy Pushes DEI In Sacramento

Audacy Sacramento has launched Audacy Serves in an effort to amplify the voices, experiences, and work that supports Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. The program offers a multi-channel platform to elevate and celebrate those organizations within the Sacramento community who strive to better the lives of its residents.

“Audacy is committed to creating and promoting a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce to drive change in our industry, both in our local community and nationally at scale,” said Stacey Kauffman, SVP/MM. “In and around the Sacramento community, we seek to use our resources to amplify the voices that support diversity, social justice, equity, human rights and anti-racism, and this program deepens our commitment to this work.”

‘The Public File’ program will seek to inform listeners on local happenings and events through 20-30 minutes interviews with local charitable organizations who are committed to helping create a better community in and around the greater Sacramento area. Audacy will provide DEI-related partners with interview opportunities on the show as well as on-air promotion that will air the week leading up the interview.

Audacy Sacramento includes: ALT 94-7 (KKDO-FM), 96.9 The Eagle (KSEG-FM), 98 Rock (KRXQ-FM), 102.5 KSFM (KSFM-FM), 106.5 The End (KUDL-FM) and ESPN 1320AM (KIFM-AM).