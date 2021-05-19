Fortman To Guest on ‘Women Behind The Mic’

Today at 5PM Women Behind The Mic will feature Bonneville AC KOIT-FM San Francisco’s Joey Fortman on this week’s Clubhouse panel. Fortman will discuss how she created Reality Moms and her successful return to radio after spending a few years away from the business.

30-year radio vet Lisa Adams (pictured) launched Women Behind The Mic, a weekly interview heard Wednesday’s on Clubhouse.

To listen to the interview follow Women Behind The Mic on CLUBHOUSE, or e-mail Adams for an invitation at [email protected].