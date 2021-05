The Independent Broadcasters Association’s next members-only webinar, Selling In The Culture of Response, will be held Tuesday, May 25 at 2PM Eastern. AnalyticOwl Chief Revenue officer Paul Agase will be the presenter.

Stations that would like to attend, can secure their membership on or before the Tuesday, May 25 at www.iba.media, where they can also sign up for the members-only webinar.