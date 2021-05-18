CPR Gets A New People Person

Colorado Public Radio announced the hiring of LaToya Linzey as its new senior vice president, people and culture. Prior to CPR, Linzey served as a senior human resource business partner for the City and County of Denver, where she supported one of its three largest departments by creating and implementing workforce and recruitment strategies tied to diversity and inclusion, employee engagement and development.

“I’m thrilled to welcome LaToya to CPR’s senior leadership team,” said Stewart Vanderwilt, president and CEO. “Her experience as a human resources leader with a personal commitment to building equitable and inclusive pathways for each employee make her the perfect person to guide this part of the organization as we continue to grow.”

“It is an honor to be able to join the Colorado Public Radio family,” Linzey said. “I am excited about the organization’s talent and culture objectives in addition to their commitment to equity, diversity and inclusion. I look forward to working with employees at all levels to make CPR the leading media organization in the region and the country.”