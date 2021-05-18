Is Clubhouse Catching On?

How many times have you had to explain to someone what the new social media app Clubhouse is, or explain to them how to use it? Edison Research says 15% of social media users over the age of 18 have used Clubhouse.

Edison held a webinar on Tuesday to show off their new research on the live audio app., which is barely a year old. Edison pulled the data from The Social Habit, a weekly online tracking study of social media users in America ages 18+. The total sample comprised 4557 social media users. Interviews were conducted between February 15th and April 26th.

Who is the Clubhouse user? According to Edison’s new data 66% are male, 56% are 18-34, 42% are 35-54 and 2% are over 55. 59% of the users are White, 19% are Hispanic/Latino and 17% are Black.

44% of Clubhouse users saying they use the service at least once per day, and 28% saying they use it at least once per week.