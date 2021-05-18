And The Graduates Are…

The NAB Leadership Foundation has announced its latest class of Broadcast Leadership Training graduates. The program teaches the fundamentals of purchasing, owning and operating radio and television stations to senior-level broadcast executives, particularly women and people of color, who aspire to advance as group executives or station owners.

The program is typically held in Washington DC for ten weekends. However, with a national pandemic nothing is typical anymore. The latest group of graduates went through the course online.

“I am thrilled to see this class of talented broadcasters join the ranks of industry leaders who have grown from this program,” said NAB Foundation President Michelle Duke. “The tenacity and resolve shown to adapt and continue in the toughest circumstances demonstrates their commitment to excellence and success. We look forward to watching as they achieve new career heights and positively impact the broadcast industry.”

“We are so pleased to have the talented BLT Class of 2020 finally join our graduates. Despite the challenge of the pandemic, many in the class were promoted and one of the graduates was able to buy her first radio station,” said Diane Sutter, BLT program founder and dean, and president, founder and CEO of ShootingStar Broadcasting. “We are immensely proud of how this class rose to the occasion and look forward to watching as they continue to grow their careers.”

With this class, 344 participants have now graduated from the program.

The 2020 Broadcast Leadership Training Class graduates are:

Adam Chase, Vice President / General Manager, KXXV-TV/The E.W. Scripps Company

Sue Diviney, Vice President, Finance, WTTG-TV Fox 5/WDCA-TV Fox 5 Plus

Bob Ellis, Vice President / General Manager, WJXT-TV/The Local Station

Kevin “Big Redd” Felder, Nationally syndicated radio host, “The Big Redd Radio Show”

Kevin Ferrara, Director of Operations, Magis Media

Tery Garras, Market Manager, KXLY-TV/Morgan Murphy Media

Estevan Gonzales, Owner & General Manager, KSWV Radio

Kristie Gonzales, President & General Manager, KVUE-TV/Tegna

Jeff Holub, VP & General Manager, WHNS-TV FOX Carolina/Meredith Corporation

Kathi Kolar, Owner & General Manager, KHBT, Open Roads Media LLC

Jinny Laderer, Founder & President Emerita, vCreative

Jaleigh Long, Vice President & Market Manager, Cox Media Group Atlanta Radio

Josh Morgan, Vice President & General Manager, WREX-TV/Quincy Media, Inc.

Brittney Quarles, General Sales Manager, Urban One

Antonio Roman, Regional President, Eastern Region, Univision Communications

Andrea Stahlman, News Director, WLKY-TV/Hearst Television

A.J. Vaughan, Partner Success Manager, Futuri Media

Melanie Webb, Vice President, Sales Operations, TEGNA

Tregg White, Vice President / General Manager, KGUN-TV/The E.W. Scripps Company