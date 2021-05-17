Cherry Creek Promotes Mav3rick

Cherry Creek Media/Wenatchee, Washington has promoted programmer Mav3rick to Operations Manager. He will now oversee the seven-station group.

“Mav3rick did a tremendous job as Program Director of KGGL in Missoula. I have no doubt he’ll have the same success as our Operations Manager in Wenatchee,” said Mark Elliott, Group PD.

“I’ve had the opportunity to get to know some of the members in Wenatchee, while working in Missoula. I am looking forward to having fun and working with the team,” said Mav3rick.