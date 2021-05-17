Silver Celebration On Z100

Elvis Duran and the Morning Show’ is celebrating 25 years on Z100 New York. The show began on the station in 1996 and in 2006 started syndication at iHeartMedia Miami’s WHYI-FM.

“Congratulations to Elvis, Danielle and the entire crew,” said Mark Medina, PD. “This is a tremendous achievement, especially considering the size of the stage they perform on every morning.”

“To do what we do every day is a thrill,” said Duran. “For us to experience it together for 25 years has been an incredible gift. Some of our family members stopped off for a while and a few of us have been together since day one. But we all share a bond that no one else will ever understand. And that will always belong to us.

The kick-off of the celebration featured former cast members joining the show and well wishes from celebrities including Katy Perry, Ed Sheeran, Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons and Lizzo.

The Premiere Networks show is heard in more than 70 markets and in Canada.