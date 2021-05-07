Audacy Buffalo Hauls in $84K For Kids

As part of the 20th annual “Kiss 98.5 Cares for Kids Radiothon,” Audacy Buffalo raised over $84,000 to benefit Oishei Children’s Hospital. The amount raised brings the total funds raised to $3,563,345 since the radiothon’s inception.

As part of the 12-hour live broadcast on May 6, Kiss 98.5 morning show “Janet & Nick in the Morning” showcased stories of love, hope and compassion featuring the hospital’s young patients and the dedicated physicians and staff who care for them. This year’s event also featured a special guest appearance by Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“The impact of the COVID pandemic continues to be wide reaching and prevented us from fulfilling our effort in 2020.” said Tim Holly, Senior Vice President and Market Manager, Audacy Buffalo. “The need is even greater this year and we’re proud to step-in to raise awareness and necessary funds for the lifesaving work carried out every day by the medical heroes at Oishei Children’s Hospital.”