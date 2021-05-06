Radio Show Moving To Podcast Exclusively

Valerie Smaldone is wrapping up her nearly three year run on WNYM-AM in New York City where she hosted the weekly show, “Bagels and Broadway,” the only radio show in New York dedicated to food and theatre. She’ll be bringing back the show as a podcast later this year.

Smaldone has taken a position at an entertainment production company. She’s been named Executive Vice President of the Audio Drama Initiative, a content creation house specializing in audio drama, television and film projects.

After a spring and summer respite, Smaldone plans to return with a new, crisp format and continue hosting and producing “Bagels and Broadway” on podcast only. On making the decision to depart radio, Smaldone said, “It’s very difficult to leave a medium that has been so much a part of my life for decades. I am truly grateful to have had the opportunity to launch “Bagels and Broadway” on AM970, where I received so much support.” She explains “due to the demands of a new and exciting position, it’s time to go in a different direction and have the latitude that a podcast can afford me.”