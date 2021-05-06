Regional Murrow Award Winners

A number of radio stations are getting the good news that they have been honored with Edward R. Murrow Regional Awards. Since 1971, RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Awards.

Audacy stations were honored with 30 regional awards. 11 Audacy markets are in the mix; including Buffalo, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, New Orleans, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, St. Louis and Wichita. Overall Excellence Awards went to WBEN, WBBM Newsradio, KNX 1070 News Radio, 830 WCCO and News Radio 1120/98.7 FM KMOX.

WBZ NewsRadio (iHeartMedia, Boston) has won two awards in the categories of Best Newscast and Continuing Coverage. “It’s gratifying that in our 100th year of public service to New England and, unarguably, one of the most difficult of those years to cover local news, WBZ NewsRadio remains relevant in people’s lives,” said Rob Sanchez, VP, News, Talk & Sports.

WBAL NewsRadio 1090/FM 101.5 (Hearst Radio Baltimore) was honored in two categories; Breaking New Coverage and Excellence in Writing. “We are extraordinarily proud of the dedicated journalists at WBAL NewsRadio,” said Cary Pahigian, President/CEO. “Our commitment to reliable local news coverage along with balanced analysis and insightful commentary remains a top priority.”

The WTOP (Hubbard) news team was recognized in the Large Market Radio category for Overall Excellence for the 10th time in the past 12 years for its coverage of the D.C. region. In the Digital category, WTOP.com took home a regional award for coverage of news events throughout 2020. WTOP also received recognition in the Newscast category for coverage of the June 1, 2020 clearing of Lafayette Square protesters during local demonstrations surrounding racial inequality.

JJ Green and Chris Core, hosts of Colors: A Dialogue on Race in America, won in the Podcast category. Colors was launched in 2020 in the wake of the tragic murder of George Floyd and renewed calls for meaningful change and racial equality in America. Colors features raw, real, honest and, sometimes, uncomfortable conversations about race.

90.5 WESA (Pittsburgh Community Broadcasting Corporation) is the recipient of two awards; Overall Excellence-Large Market Radio and Large Market Radio Podcast. “We’re honored to be recognized with the Regional Murrow awards for overall excellence and podcast by the RTDNA,” said Patrick Doyle, ND. “Both awards are a credit to the dedication of our reporters, editors, producers, and anchors during a challenging year of covering the pandemic, the racial justice protest movement, and a contentious election in a swing state.”

GBH News (GBH 89.7, Boston Public Media) has won multiple regional awards including the new Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion award. Other winning categories for the Boston public media outlet include: Overall Excellence, Investigative Reporting, Excellence in Sound, and Sports Reporting. “During a year when reporters have faced intense challenges, including navigating and covering a global pandemic, racial reckoning and a deeply divided political season, GBH News journalists consistently delivered high quality, contextualized and distinctive local news stories,” said Pam Johnston, GM.

The regional award winners are now eligible for consideration for National Murrow Awards. The winners will be announced in June.

You can view the full list of winners Here.