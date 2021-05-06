Westwood One Memorial Day Special

Westwood One will celebrate the start of summertime with its annual “Summer Kickoff with Justin Moore” special, airing over the Memorial Day Weekend. Top Country music stars will join Moore to salute to the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney, and Carrie Underwood are some of the artists will share favorite holiday memories and summer activities throughout the special.

The two-hour-long special will be non-exclusive and available for stations to air beginning Saturday, May 29 through Monday, May 31.